Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 1,875 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 142.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total value of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.08, for a total transaction of $13,851,883.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,312,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,738 shares of company stock valued at $26,606,004. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 6.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE:AMP opened at $315.58 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.54. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

