Trexquant Investment LP Takes $3.65 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 19,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $173.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $188.05. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $137.21 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

