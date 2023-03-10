Trexquant Investment LP Sells 56,282 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,282 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 51.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth $68,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

THO opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $105.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.59.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.41%.

THOR Industries Profile



Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

