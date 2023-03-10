Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.90 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 421,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $123.80 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.19.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.