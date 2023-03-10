Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 246,732 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 510.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,732 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.99.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

