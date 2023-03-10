Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble Stock Down 2.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James cut Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.

Trimble Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

