Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54,576 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,744,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,950,000 after buying an additional 639,323 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,736 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Trimble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TRMB opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its 200-day moving average is $56.43. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.87.
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
