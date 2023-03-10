UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,618,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150,477 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $147,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $86.07 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

