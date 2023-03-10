Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mattel were worth $276,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 290,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 195,383 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

