Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,124 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 1.04% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LINC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

LINC opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.93. The company has a market cap of $190.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 42,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $261,637.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

