UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $124,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

