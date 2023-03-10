UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.44% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $120,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,078.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 38,257 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,909,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $342.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.08. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

