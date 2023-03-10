Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 313,579 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.32% of Ulta Beauty worth $272,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after purchasing an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after purchasing an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,713,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.86.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $519.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.34. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

