Utah Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,994,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,893,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

