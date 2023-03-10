First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,115 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $642.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $764.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.66. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.94.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,361,052.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,018 shares of company stock worth $1,035,436. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

