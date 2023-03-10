UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 59,816 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Republic Services worth $143,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Republic Services by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of RSG opened at $128.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

