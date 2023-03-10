UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $124.62 Million Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,164 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of TransDigm Group worth $124,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,289,000 after buying an additional 173,413 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $387,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 147,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.22, for a total value of $108,278,820.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,689 shares in the company, valued at $143,333,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,213 shares of company stock valued at $208,403,127. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $761.15.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $741.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $711.39 and its 200 day moving average is $632.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $772.01.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

