1,383 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance
Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $315.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.
West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
