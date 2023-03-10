1,383 Shares in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 194.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 884.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.35, for a total value of $14,183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,705 shares in the company, valued at $27,627,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $315.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $424.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 20.30%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

