CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $674.9-$678.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.29 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.21-$2.39 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

