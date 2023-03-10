CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.955-$3.015 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.50-$0.51 EPS.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

