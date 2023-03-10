Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 506,300 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $29,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

SPLV stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60.

