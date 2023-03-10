Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 203,100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 203,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $50,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,791,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,428,861,000 after purchasing an additional 115,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,457,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,161,051,000 after purchasing an additional 230,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,407 shares of company stock worth $1,802,970. 20.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $96.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.87. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $121.74.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

