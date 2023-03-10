Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 798,776 FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 798,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,555,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.14% of FirstEnergy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.4 %

FE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

