Two Sigma Investments LP Has $29.79 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,934 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $228.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Stories

