Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,817,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,272,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,749,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 132,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,763,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after purchasing an additional 109,681 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,992,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,555,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.