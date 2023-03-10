Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.36% of Revance Therapeutics worth $30,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.09.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.86. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.78). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 786.70% and a negative net margin of 268.87%. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $679,437.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,075.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 70,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $2,223,620.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,658.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 21,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $679,437.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,421,806 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

