Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,797,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Realty Income at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $63.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.