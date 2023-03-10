Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,745,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,581,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Baker Hughes at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,932,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,386,000 after acquiring an additional 475,359 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 271.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 170,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $250,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

