Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 93,962 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 93,962 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.10% of Biogen worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 614.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.