Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 443,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 561,267 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $40,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $100.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.92. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $137.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

