Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 206,758 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 206,758 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

