Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 362,749 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $36,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

SJR opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.074 dividend. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.