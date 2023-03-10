Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 560,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,636,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of Roku as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,897,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,596,000 after purchasing an additional 206,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $60.52 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $139.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.04. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $867.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Roku from $44.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

