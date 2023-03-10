Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $393.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $401.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

