Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 327,581 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 320.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,581 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $36,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $92.99 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,740. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRN. Wedbush dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

