Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,167,549 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $31,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,666,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after purchasing an additional 839,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Mosaic stock opened at $52.54 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

