Two Sigma Investments LP Has $38.46 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,215 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $38,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after buying an additional 1,079,633 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,338,363 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,526,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $655,028,000 after purchasing an additional 333,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VMware by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in VMware by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,408,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $388,115,000 after purchasing an additional 186,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $132.15.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.88.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

