Two Sigma Investments LP Has $32.08 Million Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,983 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $32,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.63. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. This is a boost from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

