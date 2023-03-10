Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SAP opened at $115.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $123.28.
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
