Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,018 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $34,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $173.44 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.75 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

