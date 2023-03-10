Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,107,523 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,152,134 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $34,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Transocean by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,698,403 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after buying an additional 4,547,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $67,413,000 after buying an additional 1,972,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Transocean by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,924,313 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $59,071,000 after buying an additional 535,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Transocean by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,974,428 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $22,167,000 after buying an additional 2,443,700 shares in the last quarter. 55.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean Stock Down 6.2 %

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 34,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $186,755.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 291,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,903 shares of company stock worth $698,560. Insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.90.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). Transocean had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

