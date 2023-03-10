AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 555.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669,345 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $43,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,087,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of AZN opened at $64.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.