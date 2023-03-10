MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 7.7%

MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 118,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 47,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MedX Health Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

MedX Health Company Profile

MedX Health Corp, a medical device and software company, develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market; and SIAMETRICS, SIMSYS, and MoleMate, which creates real-time images for physicians and dermatologists to evaluate various types of moles or lesions within seconds.

Featured Articles

