Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $136.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.98 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Noodles & Company Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $6.84.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Soviero Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 66,719 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,409,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NDLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

