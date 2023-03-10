Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $133.48

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.48 and last traded at $131.74, with a volume of 228038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

