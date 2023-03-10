Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CASY opened at $217.77 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $174.05 and a one year high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

