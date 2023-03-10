GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.17. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 602 shares.

GAMCO Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $493.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.26.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.