THOR Industries’ (THO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THO. DA Davidson decreased their price target on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.63.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in THOR Industries by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

