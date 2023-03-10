THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on THO. Truist Financial upped their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.63.

THO opened at $86.30 on Thursday. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $105.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 190.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in THOR Industries by 410.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

