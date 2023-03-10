Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 156,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 107,307 shares.The stock last traded at $10.10 and had previously closed at $10.12.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional Trading of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KVSC. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 239,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 200,011 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,355,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 179,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.