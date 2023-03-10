3,038 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.99 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $318.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,961.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $1,243,689.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,167,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $39,322,203 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

